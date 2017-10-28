Franklin County Retired Educators held its annual auction to fund school grants at a recent meeting.

Each year one $300 grant is awarded to a teacher in Franklin County. The grants rotate to school districts on a four-year cycle. This year’s grant will go to an applicant from the Jay schools and will be announced at the November meeting.

The silent auction of food, crafts and other items raised $548.25 this year.

The group also voted to send their annual $50 donation to each of the eight food pantries in Franklin County. This money comes from their treasury.

In November the organization will meet in the Foster Technical Center Cafe.

For more information, call 645-4437.

