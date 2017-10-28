AUGUSTA — Evergreen Dental Associates, 281 Western Ave., will hold a Halloween candy buy back event from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

Members of the public can bring in their sweet treats from the holiday and receive $1 per pound of candy. The candy will then be sent to service members, along with toothbrushes, through Operation Gratitude, an organization that annually sends more than 200,000 care packages to Americans serving in the Armed Forces overseas and their families at home, veterans, first responders, new recruits and wounded soldiers and their caregivers.

For more information, call Evergreen Dental at 622-0861.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.