BATH — The top-seeded Richmond boys soccer team defeated Greenville on penalty kicks to win 2-1 in a Class D South semifinal game at McMann Field on Saturday in Bath.

Matt Rines scored off a Nate Kendrick assist in the first half for Richmond (15-1-0) and Tristyn Shea made four saves. The Bobcats will host the winner of Monday’s semifinal between No. 3 Temple and No. 2 Buckfield in the regional final on Wednesday.

Noah Pratt scored for Greenville (13-2-1) off an assist from Ben Baldwin. Evan Bjork stopped five shots in net.

