AUGUSTA
Friday at 9:31 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Crosby Street.
10:11 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
10:53 a.m., a stray cat was reported at Hospital Street and Kennedy Road.
10:55 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Eastern Avenue.
11:55 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.
12:07 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Noyes Street.
12:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
1:09 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.
1:11 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fontaine Street.
1:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.
1:48 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.
4:22 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.
4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.
6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
7:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:13 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Hope Way.
8:24 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
8:45 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Laurel Street, following a well-being or mental health check.
9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
9:44 p.m., a traffic hazard was removed on Anthony Avenue.
9:48 p.m., a theft was reported on School Street.
11:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.
11:36 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
Saturday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
4:21 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Washington and Franklin streets.
5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
5:44 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ward Road.
6:54 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Ridge Road.
HALLOWELL
Friday at 6:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stickney Terrace.
9:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Water Street.
11:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 2:59 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Central Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Friday at 9:25 a.m., George J. Winfield, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
9:28 p.m., Christopher Flanagan, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Patterson Street, following a report of a dog bite.
9:44 p.m., Bradley R. Atkins, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release during a traffic stop at Bond and Water streets.
11:06 p.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release on York Street, following an investigation of a 911 hang-up call.