AUGUSTA

Friday at 9:31 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Crosby Street.

10:11 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

10:53 a.m., a stray cat was reported at Hospital Street and Kennedy Road.

10:55 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Eastern Avenue.

11:55 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

12:07 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Noyes Street.

12:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

1:09 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.

1:11 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Fontaine Street.

1:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.

1:48 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:06 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:22 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.

4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

7:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:13 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Hope Way.

8:24 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:45 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Laurel Street, following a well-being or mental health check.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

9:44 p.m., a traffic hazard was removed on Anthony Avenue.

9:48 p.m., a theft was reported on School Street.

11:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Winthrop Street.

11:36 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

Saturday at 2:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

4:21 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Washington and Franklin streets.

5:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

5:44 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ward Road.

6:54 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Ridge Road.

HALLOWELL

Friday at 6:04 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stickney Terrace.

9:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:32 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Water Street.

11:45 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 2:59 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Central Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 9:25 a.m., George J. Winfield, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

9:28 p.m., Christopher Flanagan, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Patterson Street, following a report of a dog bite.

9:44 p.m., Bradley R. Atkins, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release during a traffic stop at Bond and Water streets.

11:06 p.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release on York Street, following an investigation of a 911 hang-up call.

