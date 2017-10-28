WATERVILLE — Quarterback Brendan Costa ran for 155 yards and threw for 136 to lead Bates College to a 27-24 win over rival Colby at Alfond Stadium. Bates (1-6) can clinch the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin championship with a win at home against Bowdoin next week. Colby is now 0-7.

With 10:41 left in the game, Costa broke a 17-17 tie with a 52 yard touchdown pass to Brian Daly. With 5:31 left in the game, Grant DeWald’s 18 yard field goal gave the Bobcats a 27-17 lead.

The Mules answered with a two yard touchdown run by Jake Schwern with 2:31 to play, cutting the Bates lead to 27-24. Colby got the ball back with 1:21 left, but the Mules final drive stalled on down at midfield with 38 seconds to play.

Jack O’Brien threw for 182 yards for Colby, and his 30 yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter knotted the game at 17-17. Sebastien Philemon (19 tackles), Nick Strand (15 tackles), and Hans Gabriel (12 tackles) all had strong games for the Colby defense.

HUSSON 70, ANNA MARIA 13: John Smith ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles won the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game in a rout in Paxton, Mass.

Husson (7-1) led 49-6 at the half. The Eagles gained 671 yards of offense, while holding Anna Maria (1-7) to 193.

Oak Hill grad Luke Washburn had 1.5 sacks for Husson. Madison’s Cody Soucier had two tackles for the Eagles.

WESLEYAN 21, BOWDOIN 10: Mark Piccirillo threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to the NESCAC win in Brunswick.

Piccirillo’s third touchdown pass, a 14 yard strike to Mike Breuler six seconds into the fourth quarter, gave Wesleyan a 21-3 lead. Breuler caught all three Cardinal touchdowns, and had 96 yards receiving.

Freshman Griff Stalcup threw for 317 yards for Bowdoin (0-7), with a touchdown pass to Nick Vallas late in the game. Wesleyan held the Polar Bears to 55 yards rushing.

