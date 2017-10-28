IN ALBION, Friday at 3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knights Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:42 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Lane.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.

11:43 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Horseback Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

5:47 p.m. mischief was reported on High Street.

5:56 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Summit Street.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

11:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shady Acres Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Hunnewell Road.

4:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mri Drive.

5:44 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Canaan Road.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgewood Street.

10:18 a.m., bad checks were reported at Amcomm Wireless on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:10 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

4:45 p.m., theft was reported at Home Place Inn on College Avenue.

4:53 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Pleasant Street.

5:29 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

6 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

6:24 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Louise Avenue.

9:49 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Saturday at 3:34 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:28 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

4:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whipple Street.

11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Pammy Bowden, 41, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Benjamin J. Eaton, 22, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:14 a.m., Justin R. Gross, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, with a prior offense.

1:30 p.m., Ryan Paul Michaud, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of displaying a fictitious inspection certificate and violating conditional release.

3:06 p.m., Brian Lee Stratton, 37, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

6:27 p.m., Maxx L. Cavanaugh, 27, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

9:42 p.m., Krista Marie Lizak, 46, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11:02 p.m., Conrad E. Nile, 42, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 1:25 a.m., Corey J. Toderico, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:10 a.m., Scott Christy, 57, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:14 a.m., Christal A. Bryson, 44, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

