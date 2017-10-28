IN ALBION, Friday at 3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Knights Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 5:42 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Bingham Road.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 10:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Lane.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.
6:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
8:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Horseback Road.
11:43 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Horseback Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.
4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Summit Street.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
5:47 p.m. mischief was reported on High Street.
5:56 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Summit Street.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
11:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shady Acres Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 3:13 p.m., theft was reported on Hunnewell Road.
4:14 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Raymond Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:51 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mri Drive.
5:44 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Canaan Road.
7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.
8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgewood Street.
10:18 a.m., bad checks were reported at Amcomm Wireless on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:10 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
4:45 p.m., theft was reported at Home Place Inn on College Avenue.
4:53 p.m., a call about a fight was taken on Pleasant Street.
5:29 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
6 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
6:24 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Louise Avenue.
9:49 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Saturday at 3:34 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:28 a.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.
4:46 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Road.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:31 a.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Whipple Street.
11:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Pammy Bowden, 41, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
Benjamin J. Eaton, 22, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of driving after a suspension.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:14 a.m., Justin R. Gross, 30, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license, with a prior offense.
1:30 p.m., Ryan Paul Michaud, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of displaying a fictitious inspection certificate and violating conditional release.
3:06 p.m., Brian Lee Stratton, 37, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.
6:27 p.m., Maxx L. Cavanaugh, 27, of Jackman, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
9:42 p.m., Krista Marie Lizak, 46, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
11:02 p.m., Conrad E. Nile, 42, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Saturday at 1:25 a.m., Corey J. Toderico, 40, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:10 a.m., Scott Christy, 57, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:14 a.m., Christal A. Bryson, 44, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.