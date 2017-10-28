NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s second presidential election since August remained in limbo on Saturday as the election commission said it was working on a “way forward” in opposition areas where voting has been postponed because of unrest. While most of the country was calm, police used tear gas to disperse crowds in a Nairobi slum where anger toward the government runs deep.

It was unclear when tensions over the election, a rerun of the nullified August vote, would subside. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the vote on Thursday, citing a lack of election reforms. Tallies from many polling stations, published on the election commission’s website, showed President Uhuru Kenyatta with vast leads over Odinga and six other candidates.

Opposition supporters take to the street in Nairobi's Kawangware area on Saturday, a day after voting was postponed in areas of Kenya where police and protesters have clashed. Associated Press/Brian Inganga ETHNIC DIFFERENCES HELP DRIVE THE VIOLENCE Violence in Kenya broke out after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted an election Thursday, citing a lack of electoral reforms. The election was scheduled after an August vote was nullified by the country’s high court. This year’s election had been seen as the last attempt by President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay in power. Kenya has seen deadly post-election violence in the past, notably after the disputed vote of 2007 when more than 1,000 people were killed. Dozens have died since the August vote. Kenya remains largely ethnically divided, with many voters seeing Kenyatta as the candidate of the Kikuyu people, the country’s largest ethnic group, and Odinga representing the Luo, who have never produced a head of state. – Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

However, any decision to declare Kenyatta the winner would likely intensify grievances among opposition supporters in the East African country with a reputation for stability and economic growth.

Kenya is again struggling with divisions fueled by ethnic-based politics. The voting delays in four counties where opposition supporters have fought with police have complicated hopes for the country’s troubled democracy.

The election commission will provide an update Sunday “on the way forward” in two dozen constituencies where voting did not occur, commission chief Wafula Chebukati said.

“We have the materials ready but we can’t do this alone. It’s a security issue,” Chebukati said. “We cannot put the lives of our staff at risk.”

The election commission also revised its turnout from Thursday’s election to 48 percent of 19.6 million registered voters, saying an earlier estimate of about one-third was not based on complete data. The opposition boycott sharply reduced turnout in comparison to the Aug. 8 vote, when nearly 80 percent of registered voters participated.

The Supreme Court nullified the August vote because of irregularities – the first time a court in Africa had overturned a presidential election. Odinga, whose legal challenge led to the ruling, withdrew from the new election, saying the process was not credible.

Police clashed with crowds in the Kawangware slum in Nairobi. Young men, some of them carrying machetes, taunted the police and ran for cover. “No Raila, no peace,” some chanted.

At least six people have died in violence linked to the latest vote.

Kenyatta, who got 54 percent of the vote in August, is from the Kikuyu community and has talked about the need to dispel ethnic loyalties in politics. Odinga, who got nearly 45 percent in the earlier election, is a Luo.

Some Kenyans have raised concerns about the way Thursday’s election was conducted. The electoral commission announced that 35,564 polling stations opened on voting day, but the commission chairman later tweeted they had received results forms from 36,796 polling stations.

International election observers had a much lower profile in Thursday’s election, reflecting their concern about opposition hostility toward their generally positive reviews of voting day in August.

Acting on behalf of the African Union, former South African President Thabo Mbeki was the only high-profile election observer for Thursday’s vote. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who was in Kenya in August as an observer for The Carter Center, did not return this time.

