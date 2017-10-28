The Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Psi State, will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Mercer Community Center.

Thirty central Maine area educators have been invited for a special program with dinner to follow.

The program is “The Map of Maine,” sponsored by the Maine Geographic Alliance, and Sue Lahti will be the presenter. Lahti will show the giant floor map and talk about the geography program that accompanies the map as it travels to schools statewide.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a professional honorary society of women educators, and there are 16 chapters in Maine.

For more information, contact Pamela J. Partridge at 635-2131 or [email protected].

