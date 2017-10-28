WATERVILLE — Thomas College will hold a drop-in open house for graduate programs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Jeanie’s Café in the Alfond Academic Center at Thomas.

The open house is a casual setting, attendees can drop by anytime for a chance to meet with faculty, admissions staff, to take a campus tour, and even register for spring classes. There will be refreshments and snacks.

The application fee to the college will be waived for attendees of this event. Applications will be available at the event, and are available online at thomas.edu. The spring semester will begin Jan. 2.

Thomas College offers Master’s programs in Education, Education Literacy, Educational Leadership, Business Administration, Business Administration — Accounting, Human Resources, Healthcare Management, and Project Management. Beginning in the fall of 2018, we will also offer Master’s in both Cyber Security and Integrative Criminology.

Thomas College offers flexibility in its programs so you can continue to advance your career while earning your degree. Believe you can achieve.

For more information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at [email protected] or 859-1313.

