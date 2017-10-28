FRANKLIN, Mass. — The School of the Arts at Dean College will perform “Legally Blonde,” beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Josh Veilleux, of Winslow, will have a principal role in the production.

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name, “Legally Blonde” tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner. Right from the start, Elle encounters negative reactions from both the establishment and the university’s students. During this musical, however, she not only discovers that her knowledge of the law can help others, but she also realizes an equally important faith in herself.

The production will take place in the Main Stage in the Campus Center at Dean College, 99 Main St., in Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

General admission will cost $22 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7 for children.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit dean.edu/boxoffice.

