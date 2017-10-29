AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 19-25, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Casey L. Asselin, 30, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 3, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Richard P. Barisano, 47, of Readfield, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 12, 2017, in Fayette; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence.

Sheri L. Barrett, 26, of Litchfield, unlawful possession of inhalants Aug. 4, 2017, in Litchfield; $100 fine.

Kaili A. Begin, 24, of Chesterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 13, 2017, in Winthrop; $250 fine.

Michael K. Broadbent, 60, of Monmouth, allowing dog to be at large Aug. 25, 2017, in Monmouth; $50 fine.

Ronald J. Budzynski, 50, of Hallowell, operating after habitual offender revocation July 15, 2016, in Hallowell; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Alicia M. Corrieri, 29, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 16, 2017, in Litchfield; $400 fine.

Javonne Davis, 24, of Burnham, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Feb. 14, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Hugh M. Dyer, 30, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended Sept. 14, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Keanu S. Earle, 18, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked July 27, 2017, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Michael Fry, 47, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 2, 2017, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but four days suspended, two-year probation.

Daniel R. Holt, 47, of Windsor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 9, 2016, in Windsor, dismissed.

Richard Hunter, 50, of South Gardiner, keeping unlicensed dog Sept. 7, 2017, in Gardiner; $50 fine; failure to vaccinate dog against rabies, same date and town, dismissed.

Sadie Joseph, 28, of Stonington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 18, 2017, in Vassalboro; $400 fine, $300 suspended, 90-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year administrative release.

Allison M. Knowles, 37, of Augusta, forgery May 14, 2016, in South China; six-month jail sentence; forgery May 2, 2016, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation May 2, 2016, in Augusta; $1,000 fine, three-year jail sentence all but seven months suspended, two year probation, $1,350 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 2, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joshua D. Ladd, 34, of Belgrade, operating under the influence April 2, 2017, in Mount Vernon; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Derrick Laflamme, 39, of Benton, operating under the influence Aug. 20, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ronald Allen Livellara, 57, of Augusta, illegal possession of firearm Aug. 24, 2017, in Windsor; 60-day jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing Aug. 24, 2017, in Windsor; 60-day jail sentence; domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Two counts violating condition of release, Sept. 18, 2017, and terrorizing on Sept. 26, 2017, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Debra A. McArthur, 58, of Chelsea, driving to endanger June 12, 2017, in Gardiner; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Kayleigh Monique Morin, 22, of Hallowell, domestic violence assault May 25, 2016, in Clinton; dismissed. Assault, same date and place, $300 fine, all suspended.

Alexandra Morris, 21, of Windsor, violating condition of release Sept. 27, 2017, in Albion, dismissed.

Jonathan L. Pomales, 27, of Johnston, Rhode Island, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation after disqualified March 23, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Ashley Pugh, 32, of Benton, operating under the influence March 11, 2017, in Waterville; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Alexander A. Rizza III, 29, of Pittsfield, operating vehicle without license June 13, 2017, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence.

Raez A. Rowe, 20, of York, marijuana: under 21 years of age Aug. 26, 2017, in Winslow; $350 fine; minor transporting liquor, same date and town, dismissed.

Frank Santiago, 53, of Brooklyn, New York, operating under the influence March 1, 2017, in Farmingdale; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Erin R. Searles, 37, of Livermore Falls, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate July 5, 2017, in Monmouth; $150 fine.

Paul J. Terranova, 40, of Fayette, operating after registration suspended Aug. 30, 2017, in Fayette, dismissed.

Paul G. Vigue, 36, of Augusta, failing to make oral or written accident report Aug. 22, 2017, in Gardiner; $250 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed.

