AUGUSTA
7:07 a.m., a missing person was reported on West Crescent Street.
7:52 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.
9:14 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.
9:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Road.
10:20 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Glenridge Drive.
10:26 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Witham Lane.
10:28 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ridge Road.
10:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Road.
10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
11:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lone Indian Trail.
12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
1:30 p.m., animal complaints were reported on Bond Brook Road.
2:24 p.m., lost property was reported on Bangor Street.
2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
2:46 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.
3:42 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.
4:45 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Fairview Avenue.
5:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.
5:27 p.m., needles were recovered at Washington Street and Washington Street Place.
7:06 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Noyes Court.
7:27 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Glenridge Drive.
7:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported Bond Brook Road.
8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State and Bridge streets.
9:37 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.
10:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Noyes Street.
10:48 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Capitol Street.
11:17 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stone Street.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Cony Circle.
12:04 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Stephen King Drive.
12:41 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Caldwell Road.
12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.
1:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.
3:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
HALLOWELL
Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Butternut Lane.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
10:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 1:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Wharf and Water streets.
1:29 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Warren Street.
WINTHROP
Friday at 7:21 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
11:25 a.m., a crash was reported at Routes 133 and 41.
12:41 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported Innis Road.
2:08 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported Main Street.
5:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Pondview Road.