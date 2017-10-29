AUGUSTA

7:07 a.m., a missing person was reported on West Crescent Street.

7:52 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on West Crescent Street.

9:14 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Eastern Avenue.

9:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Road.

10:20 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:26 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Witham Lane.

10:28 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Ridge Road.

10:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Leighton Road.

10:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:30 p.m., animal complaints were reported on Bond Brook Road.

2:24 p.m., lost property was reported on Bangor Street.

2:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

2:46 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.

3:42 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.

4:45 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Fairview Avenue.

5:18 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

5:27 p.m., needles were recovered at Washington Street and Washington Street Place.

7:06 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Noyes Court.

7:27 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Glenridge Drive.

7:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported Bond Brook Road.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at State and Bridge streets.

9:37 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Water Street.

10:30 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Noyes Street.

10:48 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Capitol Street.

11:17 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stone Street.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Cony Circle.

12:04 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Stephen King Drive.

12:41 a.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Caldwell Road.

12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caldwell Road.

1:53 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

3:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 10:55 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Butternut Lane.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:10 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 1:22 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at Wharf and Water streets.

1:29 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Warren Street.

WINTHROP

Friday at 7:21 p.m., fraud was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:17 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

11:25 a.m., a crash was reported at Routes 133 and 41.

12:41 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported Innis Road.

2:08 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported Main Street.

5:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Pondview Road.

