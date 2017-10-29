A man was killed in a single vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. Sunday in Brunswick.
Brunswick police said in a news release that a pickup truck crashed onto its left side in a wood area at the intersection of Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.
The man, the sole occupant of the truck, was declared dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.
