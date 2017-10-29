A man was killed in a single vehicle crash at 8:05 a.m. Sunday in Brunswick.

Brunswick police said in a news release that a pickup truck crashed onto its left side in a wood area at the intersection of Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.

The man, the sole occupant of the truck, was declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash. The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.

PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.