IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., vandalism was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 9:46 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 8:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 12:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Borough Road.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 11:53 a.m., a fire was reported on Plummer Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 2:47 p.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.

3:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

7:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARMONY, Saturday at 10:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN JAY, Saturday at 4:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.

11:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hyde Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:49 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., theft was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Poulin Drive.

9:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.

10:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

4:32 p.m., theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Michael Street.

Sunday at 2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 7:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

10:10 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Sherwin Street.

12:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:30 p.m., fraud was reported on Celtics Drive.

2:32 p.m., theft was reported at Colby College.

3:47 p.m., theft was reported at Mardens on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

6:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

7:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Celtics Drive.

9:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Poolers Park Way.

9:37 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Mount Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 1:13 a.m., a fight call was taken on Silver Street.

3:49 a.m., threatening was reported on Oakland Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:27 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Road.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Main Street and Weld Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robert Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Zachari Meader, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Theodor Fischer, 28, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:33 p.m., David Joseph Hill, 23, of Windham, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, with one prior offense.

9:27 p.m., Dustin Ryan Hutchins, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on probation hold.

9:35 p.m., Heidi R. Rickards, 46, of Skohwegan, was arrested on a charge of hindering an apprehension or prosecution.

9:40 p.m., Chantelle Lynn Ouellette, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditional release.

Sunday at 1:38 a.m., Donovan Kelly, 28, of unknown residence, was arrested on a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:35 a.m., Benjamin Kenneth Chabot, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9:57 p.m., Daniel A. Pinnette, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 12:38 a.m., Christopher Thompson, 25, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:24 p.m., Loren A. Wass, 23, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

3:49 p.m., Jonathan Thurlow, 60, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.

