There will be no escape from the powerful rain and windstorm that roared into Maine on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist James Brown said the entire state is going to get soaked and battered by the high winds that began late Sunday and were forecast to last through the early morning hours Monday.

“It’s already on our doorstep,” Brown said around 9 p.m. Sunday, referring to New Hampshire, where heavy rain and winds were already pounding that state. “It’s going to be like a wall of water coming into Maine over the next few hours.”

At 7 p.m., wind speeds on Mount Washington had reached 66 mph. In Cape Elizabeth around the same time, wind speeds were 27 mph.

The storm began to pound Greater Portland around 9:30 p.m.

Brown predicted that the heaviest rain and strongest winds would strike between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, so that by the time the storm ends Monday afternoon cities and towns throughout Maine could end up with between 1½ and 3½ inches of rain.

Wind gusts over land will be brutal, reaching speeds of between 50 and 60 mph. And while those gusts are not hurricane-force, Brown said, “I have no question there will be power outages.”

Brown said the strongest winds will occur over the ocean, where hurricane force winds – 74 mph – will hit during Monday’s storm.

The weather service, concerned about the impact the storm could have, issued a high wind warning, a coastal flood advisory and a flash flood watch Sunday night.

Central Maine Power Co. issued a statement Sunday alerting customers to the severity of the approaching storm. CMP said the storm is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to its service area Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Current forecasts call for heavy rain and strong winds that could put tree limbs into contact with power lines,” CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice said.

As of 11:18 p.m. Sunday, a total of 5,007 CMP customers were without power. Most of those customers (3,376) were located in Cumberland County. There were also 1,185 outages reported in York County.

Emera Maine, which provides power to northern and eastern Maine, said its power restoration crews are prepared for the storm and its effects.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” said Kevin Peterson, Emera Maine’s storm manager.

Portland officials also issued a statement Sunday warning of the impending rain and windstorm and asking residents to be prepared for possible power outages.

The city also warned residents of possible flooding in low-lying areas such as Somerset and St. John streets, Park and Forest avenues and along the waterfront.

Officials said street crews would install blockades at any flooded areas and warned drivers not to go through the blockades.

Staff Writer Beth Quimby contributed to this report.

