SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Aug. 7-11, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Jacob C. Babbidge, 24, of Lyman, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit May 11, 2017, in Pittsfield; $500 fine.

Cian W.F. Barry, 19, of Highland Plantation, furnishing liquor to a minor April 29, 2017, in Madison; $200 fine.

Christopher Bennett, 19, of Freedom, minor consuming liquor May 27, 2017, in Pittsfield; $200 fine.

Donald L. Bessey, 67, of Norridgewock, refusing to sign criminal summons Dec. 21, 2016, in Norridgewock; four-day jail sentence.

Christy L. Bowden, 20, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 1, 2017, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

William E. Bowley II, 46, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked May 25, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine.

Dylan D. Boyce, 24, of Palmyra, failing to stop for an officer Oct. 11, 2016, in St. Albans; $500 fine.

Arthur Brown, 46, of Embden, violating condition of release Jan. 31, 2014, in Embden; 24-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 4, 2017, in Embden; $500 fine. Violating condition of release Aug. 4, 2017, in Embden; 24-hour jail sentence. Failure to register vehicle, same date and town; dismissed.

Loretta A. Bush-Russell, 26, of Norridgewock, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but one year suspended, two-year probation. Criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town. Violating condition of release June 29, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 20, 2017, in Cornville; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 20, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

Eric Champeon, 27, of Norridgewock, burglary July 5, 2017, in Fairfield; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation, $1,000 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, failing to make oral or written accident report and operating vehicle without license, all July 5, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

James R. Collins, 37, of Moscow, Tennessee, operating vehicle without license May 31, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Dominic H. Conlogue, 19, of Palermo, marijuana: under 21 years of age April 15, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Clarence D. Corson, 50, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release July 11, 2016, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence.

Justin A. Corson, 24, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked June 17, 2017, in Palmyra; $250 fine.

Philip Crotts, 44, of Madison, fugitive from justice Aug. 4, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Travis S. Crowley, 35, of Dresden, violating condition of release Sept. 30, 2016, in Skowhegan; six-day jail sentence.

Bruce A. Danforth, 56, of Embden, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs May 16, 2016, in Canaan; $400 fine, 14-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but four years suspended, two-year probation. Two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Feb. 22, 2016, in Canaan, and June 2, 2016, in Embden; dismissed. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 17, 2017, in Gray; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence. Violating condition of release May 17, 2017, in Gray; 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of oxycodone, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Jack L. Danforth, 45, of Canaan, five counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 5, 2016, March 3, 2016, March 8, 2016, March 18, 2016, and April 7, 2016, in Canaan, unlawful possession of heroin June 16, 2016, in Canaan, and unlawful possession of oxycodone June 16, 2016, in Canaan; all dismissed.

Emily M. Davis, 24, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 5, 2017, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence. Criminal trespass, same date and town; dismissed.

Nicholas D. Denis, 20, of Winslow, possession of marijuana, up to 1.25 ounces, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Jody V. Dore, 59, of Caratunk, operating under the influence May 19, 2017, in Caratunk; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joseph R. Drapeau, 26, of Wellington, attaching false plates June 7, 2017, in Harmony; $100 fine.

Jared Flewelling, 19, of Dixmont, being a minor consuming liquor April 29, 2017, in Madison; $200 fine.

Mark A. Fortin, 53, of Norridgewock, terrorizing July 8, 2016, in Jackman; 60-day jail sentence. Terrorizing, same date and town; dismissed.

Matthew P. Frye, 33, of Clinton, operating under the influence Aug. 4, 2017, in Madison; $600 fine, 180-day jail sentence, all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

John O. Greene, 20, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine. Operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine.

Dayna Sue Grivois, 26, of Madison, operating under the influence April 10, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked and possessing suspended driver’s license, same date and town; dismissed.

Dustin Hall, 19, of Swanville, use of drug paraphernalia May 27, 2017, in Pittsfield; $300 fine. Being a minor transporting liquor, same date and town; dismissed.

Noah Z. Haversat, 20, of Cape Elizabeth, fishing without valid license July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine. Operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine.

Ann Hicks, 49, of Hartland, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 19, 2017, in Hartland; 10-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 7, 2017, in Palmyra; 10-day jail sentence.

Rex Hinerman, 61, of Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 21, 2017, in Madison; $1,000 fine, 90-day jail sentence.

Eric J. Horan, 37, of Brunswick, unlawful sexual contact Dec. 29, 2016, in Madison; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but one year suspended, two-year probation. Unlawful sexual contact Dec. 29, 2016, in Madison; 364-day jail sentence. Unlawful sexual touching and sexual abuse of minor, same date and town; dismissed.

Mark C. Isbell, 46, of Benton, operating without safety equipment July 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Joshua S. Johnson, 35, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked June 15, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Kyle S. Johnson, 28, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked June 5, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Joshua Johnson, 29, of Brighton Plantation, operating while license suspended or revoked June 6, 2017, in Madison; $250 fine. Violating condition of release June 6, 2017, in Madison; $50 fine.

Rollie A. Johnson, 52, of Canaan, operating under the influence June 1, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town; dismissed.

Samantha J. Joy, 18, of Norridgewock, marijuana: under 21 years of age May 6, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Terry J. Kelley, 37, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Aug. 4, 2017, in Madison; three-day jail sentence.

Richard V. Khorigan, 56, of Fishkill, New York, lake and river protection sticker July 2, 2017, in Hartland; $100 fine.

Elizabeth J. Knowles, 53, of Madison, failure to register vehicle May 27, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine.

Richard Lambert Jr., 45, of Norridgewock, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor April 29, 2017, in Madison; $400 fine.

Jason Landry, 44, of Sherman, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 11-hour driving rule April 6, 2017, in Pittsfield; $250 fine.

Dean T. Lee Jr., 40, of Anson, theft by unauthorized use of property June 18, 2016, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Brandee Amy Lewis, 22, of Palmyra, violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2017, in Hartland; 12-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 8, 2017, in Hartland; 12-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 7, 2017, in Hartland; 12-hour jail sentence.

Sunshine Marie Libby, 37, of Hartland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Kenneth C. Link, 40, of Machiasport, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 2, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Sean C. Ludden, 46, of Clinton, robbery Jan. 28, 2017, in Palmyra; four-year Department of Corrections sentence. Robbery, same date and town; dismissed.

Peter McAnistan, 39, of Anson, burning prohibited material May 5, 2017, in Anson; $100 fine.

Joshua D. McFarland, 40, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 5, 2017, in Anson; 48-hour jail sentence. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Dalton T. McGovern, 19, of Canaan, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Jesse W. McLaughlin, 37, of Bingham, domestic violence criminal threatening May 17, 2016, in Bingham; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but four months suspended, two-year probation. Domestic violence assault July 29, 2017, in Bingham, violating condition of release July 29, 2017, in Bingham, violating condition of release, July 17, 2017, in Bingham; dismissed.

Glenn Mercier, 54, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked June 3, 2017, in Madison; $250 fine.

Chad A. Morisette, 20, of Oakland, minor transporting liquor April 12, 2017, in Sandy Bay Township; dismissed.

James Morrison, 36, of Sangerville, commercial vehicle rule violation: possessing or using drugs on duty June 8, 2017, in Pittsfield; $250 fine.

Ryley T. O’Brien, 20, of Winslow, violating condition of release Aug. 5, 2017, in Jackman; 48-hour jail sentence.

Anthony M. Patchell, 46, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked March 29, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine.

Michael J. Pixley, 21, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 6, 2017, in Skowhegan; 96-hour jail sentence, $40.23 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; 10-day jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; 10-day jail sentence.

Tammi J. Pomeroy, 51, of Anson, attaching false plates June 17, 2017, in Norridgewock; $100 fine. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Erin Porter, 52, no town of residence listed, operating without safety equipment July 1, 2017, in Mercer; $100 fine.

Dalton S. Pressey, 19, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit June 18, 2017, in Smithfield; $300 fine.

Shawn Quimby, 46, of Athens, domestic violence terrorizing July 26, 2017, in Athens; six-month jail sentence.

Leroy H. Randolph, 60, of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 11-hour driving rule June 8, 2017, in Pittsfield; $250 fine.

Rebekah Rodrigue, 25, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 5, 2017, in Skowhegan; seven-day jail sentence.

Christian Rowden, 27, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault July 30, 2017, in Fairfield; 364-day jail sentence, all but 90 days suspended, one-year probation. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force July 30, 2017, in Fairfield; 90-day jail sentence.

Benjamin R. Sawyer, 20, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine. Violating requirements for numbers, stickers, July 2, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine.

Traci Jean Gibbons Schwab, 39, of Corinna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 18, 2017, in Palmyra; four-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

Mitchell A. Shea, 26, of Madison, burning without permit June 20, 2017, in Madison; $400 fine.

Sidney Scott, 48, of Palmyra, erecting or continuing miscellaneous nuisance Oct. 30, 2016, in Palmyra; $20 fine.

Harvest J. Sisco, 19, of Hartland, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place July 29, 2017, in Canaan; $200 fine.

Bryan A. Smith, 33, of Orrington, operating all-terrain vehicle on public way May 28, 2017, in Pleasant Ridge Plantation; $100 fine. Failure to display ATV registration numbers May 28, 2017, in Pleasant Ridge Plantation; $100 fine.

Zayne A. Snyder, 19, of Brooks, being a minor consuming liquor May 27, 2017, in Pittsfield; $200 fine.

Benjamin M. Spaulding, 28, of Madison, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs April 14, 2016, in Anson; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 18 months suspended, two-year probation, $2,350 restitution. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed. Violating condition of release July 21, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 21, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

Jessica Sprague, 21, of Guilford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 19, 2017, in Palmyra; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Tracey L. Steward, 51, of Skowhegan, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 15, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Heidi Jo Sylvester, 43, of North Anson, operating under the influence Aug. 3, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2017, in Madison; 48-hour jail sentence.

Bruce W. Tillson Jr., 40, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Aug. 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Keith Todd, 21, of Hartland, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 19, 2017, in Hartland; $250 fine. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Harley L. Wyman, 31, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 29, 2017, in Norridgewock; $500 fine.

Tyler York, 28, of Skowhegan, assault Aug. 4, 2017, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, 180-day jail sentence, all but four days suspended, one-year administrative release. Violating condition of release Aug. 4, 2017, in Skowhegan; four-day jail sentence. Terrorizing Aug. 4, 2017, in Skowhegan; four-day jail sentence. Assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town; dismissed.

