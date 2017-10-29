A Portland area man was arrested on several charges following a police chase that ended with him being tackled in an aisle at the Best Buy store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday.

Maine State Police said in a news release that Trooper Adam Schmidt tried to stop Steven Curatola, 45, who was driving a Nissan Altima at mile 45 in the southbound lane of the Maine Turnpike for a motor vehicle violation. Curatola stopped but took off at a high rate of speed as Schmidt approached the vehicle. Schmidt, a member of the Maine State Police Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team and Troop A, pursued Curatola for 2 1/2 miles to the Best Buy at the Maine Mall. Curatola left the vehicle. A passerby tried to grab him but he was able to free himself and run into Best Buy. Schmidt chased him and tackled him in an aisle inside Best Buy.

Curatola was charged with eluding an officer, operating after revocation and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. He was released from Cumberland County Jail on $2,060 bail.

The police thanked the passerby for helping. Troopers from Troop G, the major crimes unit and the South Portland Police Department also assisted.

