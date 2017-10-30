AUBURN — Krispy Kreme won’t open here until 2018.

The popular doughnut chain originally announced it would open on Center Street in December 2016, but has pushed back its opening date again, this time due to design delays, according to developer and franchisee Cort Mendez.

The shop will anchor a new $3 million plaza at 410 Center St. with the already-opened Firehouse Subs.

“There were some things that needed to be changed,” Mendez, CEO of NH Glazed LLC, said on Monday. “We’re getting there – we’re going to start our hiring blitz really shortly.”

Mendez has said he’ll need 60 new employees for the new doughnut shop.

