The death of a Washington County fisherman whose body was found inside his burned out mobile home on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.

Maine State Police on Monday identified the victim as Wayne Foss, 48, a commercial fisherman from Whitneyville, a small town west of Machias. Foss lived in the home with his wife and son, but neither of them was home at the time.

The fire at 54 Middle Street was reported at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters from multiple towns responded and put the blaze out, but it wasn’t until investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived that Foss’s body was found.

State police Lt. Troy Gardner, in a statement, declined to release details but said, “Based on the information and evidence that we have at this point, we are treating this death as a homicide.”

“At this point, we don’t have any specific information to suggest that anyone else is in danger but we do want to remind everyone to pay attention to what is happening around them,” Gardner said. “We also want to remind everyone to secure their residences and vehicles during the course of their daily activities and movements.”

Police said they are looking for anyone who may have had contact or interactions with Foss on Friday.

“Obviously this is a small residential neighborhood and most people are familiar with their neighbors,” Gardner said.

Anyone with possible information about the homicide can contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

