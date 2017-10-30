Brunswick police said an elderly driver whose car was going the wrong way Monday night in the northbound lane of U.S. Route 1 in the Cooks Corner area crashed it head-on into another vehicle and died at the scene.

Mark Waltz, commander of support services, said police began receiving calls around 7:48 p.m. of a sedan heading south in the northbound lane of Route 1.

“Officers responded but were unable to arrive prior to the sedan colliding head-on with a minivan traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1,” Waltz said in a news release.

Two adult occupants of the minivan were transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and a teenager was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unknown injuries.

Waltz said Route 1 northbound was closed for about 40 minutes after the crash. He said Route 1 northbound would be reduced to one lane Monday night while Maine State Police conduct an investigation.

Police are withholding the name of the victim until next of kin are notified.

