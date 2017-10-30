Twenty-two Erskine Academy students were inducted into the Erskine Academy Leo Club Oct. 12 at the Whitefield Lions Club.

The new members joined the original 25, making the club the largest in the state.

Leo Organizer Barry Tibbetts, left, looks on while Whitefield Lions Club President Cindy Lincoln pins new Leo Club member Parker King. Contributed photo Photo #3 Erskine Leos pose with banner Contributed photo From left are District Governor Norman Hart, Lion Calvin Prescott and Leo Courtney Paine. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Leo Club members were presented with a banner supplied by the Whitefield Lions Club.

During the induction ceremony performed by District Governor Norman Hart, and past District Governor Paula Beach, members were awarded Leo pins by Whitefield Lions Club President Cindy Lincoln and Club Director and Leo Club organizer, Barry Tibbetts.

The Leo Club was formed last spring in conjunction with the

Lions Club and Erskine Advisor Roxanne Malley.

Whitefield Lions Tibbetts, Ron Kenoyer and Calvin Prescott have been instrumental in the formation and support of this club, which helps students conduct local civic duties and develop leadership skills, accoring to a news release from Erskine Academy.

Erskine Leos have attended Whitefield Lions Club meetings and helped with local fundraisers including a golf tournament, fishing derby and working at the Windsor Fair.

The Erskine Leos plan a pumpkin painting and visitation day at the Country Manor Nursing Home, 132 Main St. in Coopers Mills at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. They also are looking for donations of pumpkins.

For more information about the club or to make a donation, contact Roxanne Malley at 314-9859 or [email protected] or call Barry Tibbetts at 549-3109

To learn more about the Whitefield Lions Club and upcoming events, visit WhitefieldLionsClub.com.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.