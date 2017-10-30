WATERVILLE — The executive director of the Humane Society Waterville Area shelter has resigned, as police continue to investigate the disappearance from that shelter of two dogs deemed dangerous and ordered euthanized by the court.

Lisa Smith, who has managed the shelter for two years, resigned Thursday last week, according to Michael Brown, president of the Humane Society’s board of directors.

“Lisa has resigned her post at the Humane Society,” Brown said Monday, after earlier declining comment on Smith’s status with the organization. “We’re reviewing protocol and procedure to make sure that we’re going to be successful going into the future.”

Smith did not return a call placed to her cellphone Monday, but Brown offered an explanation on her behalf for why she left.

“She basically feels that she’s made the Humane Society better and that it’s time to let somebody else take it into the future,” he said.

The shelter has a staff of 18 people, 10 of whom are full time, and operates on an annual budget of more than $500,000. The shelter receives funding from fees 26 communities pay for services, as well as from fundraisers and donations. Smith was paid a salary of $42,400 as of 2015, according to the organization’s nonprofit documents.

Smith’s resignation comes amid a flurry of criticism and a police investigation into the missing pit bulls, Bentley and Kole, which had been housed at the Webb Road shelter since August 2016 when they killed a Boston terrier and seriously injured its owner, Sharron Carey, as she walked the terrier on Lucille Avenue in Winslow.

The pit bulls’ owner, Danielle Jones, had been going to the shelter this year to walk the dogs while the case was on appeal in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

That court on Oct. 24 upheld the ruling that the dogs are dangerous and ordered them euthanized. Moments after that court issued its decision, Jones went to the shelter, walked the dogs, and reported to the shelter that the canines had slipped their leashes and ran off into the woods.

Police say they doubt that the dogs are on the loose, with Winslow police Chief Shawn O’Leary saying he thinks the disappearance was the result of a coordinated effort.

O’Leary last week said Winslow would not take any more dogs deemed dangerous to the shelter and the town would consider using another shelter if changes were not made there by 2018.

On Monday, he said he is pleased that the shelter will seek new management.

“I’m very happy that they have decided to move on, and we do not plan on moving right now to any other agency,” O’Leary said. “We hope to work better with the Waterville Humane Society and just be partners and work together, and when they have these types of situations, court-ordered, their staff will follow the rule of law. I don’t see any problems. I’m very happy to get this over with. However, the two dogs are still at large, per se, and I’m just really concerned for the safety of the public.”

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said Monday that there was nothing new to report regarding the missing pit bulls.

“We are continuing to investigate that and run some leads down which I’m hoping will be fruitful, but we’ll see,” Massey said.

Massey said he had spoken with Brown and asked that, when a new shelter director is hired, a meeting be set up with police so they will all be on the same page. It is important a new director understands concerns and expectations of police so as to avoid issues they have been plagued with over the last year or 18 months, Massey said.

“He was very agreeable to that,” Massey said.

Meanwhile, Brown said the Humane Society’s board of directors will meet Wednesday to discuss the next steps.

“Basically, we’re going to be looking for some new leadership and we’re going to be working very closely with all our partners, with the towns and everybody to make sure that they understand our commitment to serving them and the community,” he said.

Brown said last week that he was working closely with police and helping in any way he could in the investigation into the pit bulls’ disappearance.

The facility was closed for much of October due to an outbreak of feline distemper that killed more than three dozen cats and kittens. When the outbreak was in its beginning stages, Smith was on a pre-planned vacation in Indiana but returned to Waterville a few days later.

Smith, of Falmouth, is an Indiana native who received a bachelor’s in biology in 1982 from Purdue University, worked in medical marketing and sales, worked in an Indiana zoo, was a veterinarian technician and worked 10 years as part of a marine mammal rescue team along the Maine coast. She moved to Maine 37 years ago.

She has a background in development, fundraising and membership drives for nonprofit organizations and worked as community outreach director for the Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick. She also was director of Cumberland County Response Team, an emergency shelter group that partners with the Red Cross to set up disaster shelters for animals when the Red Cross sets up shelters for their owners.

After she was hired as director of the Waterville shelter, she said she was moving the shelter toward meeting national standards by working on policies and procedures in keeping with the Humane Society U.S., ASPCA and well-respected national organizations.

