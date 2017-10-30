FAIRFIELD — For three days this week, a local auction house will be packing some serious firepower.

The annual Extraordinary Firearms Auction kicks off on Halloween at the James D. Julia Auctioneers house on Route 201 and it runs through Nov. 2. The three-day event will feature more than 2,000 lots of rare and historical firearms, with some weapons valued at up to $400,000.

James D. Julia Auctioneers estimates this high condition Winchester Model 1873, a "1 of 1000" lever action rifle, may command a price between $250,000 and $400,000. Contributed photo James D. Julia Auctioneers are projecting that George Armstrong Custer's National Arms Company Deringer will bring bids between $20,000 and $30,000. Contributed photo

The auction will open Tuesday with more than 750 lots, including three Winchester model 1873 repeating rifles, dubbed “1 of 1,000,” an extremely sought-after firearm. Also available is a lot that includes a rare iron-frame lever-action 1860 Henry rifle from a private collection valued between $75,000 to $125,000.

From there, the auction shifts to Colts, with some lots estimated at up to $150,000, such as a rare Colt Walker percussion revolver. There were only 1,340 of these revolvers ever made, with very few remaining today.

Several firearms connected to General George Armstrong Custer, U.S Army commander at the Battle of Little Bighorn, will be offered at this auction. A Springfield model 1873 Saddle Ring Carbine, owned by Custer’s personal bugler and the only cavalryman associated with Custer to survive the battle, will be available at the auction. The rifle has been forensically proven to have been fired at the battle.

On the second day of the auction, Nov. 1, more historic and rare firearms will be featured, including a naval deck gun used during the Spanish-American War that is estimated between $125,000 and $200,000. Weapons from more modern day wars such as World War II and the Vietnam War are available for auction during this session. Later on the second day, more moderate priced firearms, usually between $2,000 and $8,000, are available.

The final day of the auction will wrap up with a moderately priced session, and will conclude with American and European antique and martial arms and an array of Civil War and Confederate items such as long arms, pistols and other collectibles.

Printed catalogs are available by contacting the auction house, and bids are now being accepted. The entire catalog is available on the company’s website.

James D. Julia is ranked one of the top 10 auction houses in North America based on annual sales. It conducts high-end auctions throughout the year, ranging from antique collectibles to fine art.

