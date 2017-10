Firefighters in Standish battled a house fire on Middle Road on Monday.

According to Standish Fire Chief Rob Caron, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

He said the emergency response was delayed because roads were blocked by downed trees from the severe winds and rainstorm Sunday night and Monday morning.

The storm has left almost half a million Maine households without power.

