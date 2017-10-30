CONCORD, N.H. — The price of gasoline has gone up a bit in one northern New England state, and down a little in two others.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 gas outlets in Maine says price has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45. The price in Vermont was down 1.7 cents to $2.49 per gallon. New Hampshire’s price fell 1.5 cents per gallon to $2.46.

The national average went up less than a penny per gallon in the last week to $2.45. It’s 8.9 cents per gallon less than last month, and 25 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

