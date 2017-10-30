The Carrabassett, Sandy and Kennebec rivers were expected to flood Monday as a powerful rain and wind storm swept through Maine, leaving more than 42,000 without power in Kennebec County and more than 300,000 statewide.

The Swift River in Roxbury is already flooded, said Margaret Curtis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, and she expects the Carrabassett and Sandy rivers to follow later on Monday. The Kennebec River will most likely flood tomorrow, she said.

A snapped tree is seen along Lakeview Drive in South China Monday morning as a powerful storm swept through the area, bringing heavy rain and wind that has knocked out power to thousands.

While Curtis said there has been significant rainfall across the state, the numbers had not yet been reported by 8:30 a.m.

The storm, which has been traveling up the Northeast coast, has already littered the central Maine streets with tree limbs, electrical poles and downed wires.

Public Works Director Mark Turner said he hasn’t seen damage from a storm like this since the earlier hurricanes in the 1980s.

“It’s unusual for rain and wind to come through overnight like it did last night,” he said.

That damage has left more than 56,000 Central Maine Power customers without power in Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset counties by 9 a.m., according to CMP’s website.

More than 1,800 customers were left without power in Waterville, and more than 2,500 in Augusta.

The restoration effort is expected to take several days, according to CMP spokesperson Gail Rice. More than half of the company’s customer base is without power, making it one of the worst storms since the historic ice storm of 1998 in terms of power outages.

Because of the high winds, outages are continuing to rise and crews are unable to use buckets to fix poles, Rice said. Today, they’re focusing on making downed wires safe.

Gov. Paul LePage urged residents to stay safe while traveling in a message Monday morning. Maine Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm as it passes through the state and is coordinating with other agencies to respond.

Local school districts, including Waterville-based Alternative Organizational Structure 92, canceled school for the day because of the intense storm.

In Waterville, the damage appeared to be “pretty widespread” Monday morning, according to Turner.

“We have trees down in both the north side of the city and the western side of the city,” he said.

The areas with major flooding are Main Street, College Avenue, Drummond Avenue, Cool Street, Burleigh Street and Water Street, he said, though there are still calls coming in.

Turner said they hope to get everything out of the roadways by the end of the day and finish cleaning up the debris over the next few days.

The weather service issued a storm warning until 5 p.m. Monday for the state. It has also issued high wind and flash flood warnings, Curtis said.

Wind speeds peaked at 131 mph in Mount Washington, New Hampshire. The weather service received reports of 70 mph winds in Augusta, and the Augusta State Airport reported 60 mph winds. In Waterville, wind speed was reported at 39 mph.

“A high wind warning around here is pretty rare,” Curtis said. Even on days that feel windy, the wind speed is closer to 25 mph.

This story will be updated.

