AUGUSTA

Sunday at 10:07 a.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of a motor vehicle accident at South Belfast Avenue and Pine Tree Lane.

7:21 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported a general disturbance.

7:52 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital following a report of an overdose by a Water Street caller.

10:24 p.m., a Church Hill Road caller reported a domestic disturbance.

11:07 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller requested a check welfare/mental health of a person.

Monday at 1:09 a.m., an 18-year-old from Augusta was issued a summons charging him with possession of marijuana following a motor vehicle stop on Cony Street.

1:27 a.m., a Murray Street caller reported suspicious activity.

1:08 p.m., a Winter Street caller reported a prescription missing.

BELGRADE

Sunday at 12:23 p.m., a West Road caller reported theft.

GARDINER

Friday at 3:15 p.m., a Main Avenue caller reported theft.

5:03 p.m., one person was arrested following a two-vehicle accident on Main Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old West Gardiner man was issued a summons charging him with criminal trespass following a report from a Bridge Street caller.

Saturday at 6 p.m., a Brunswick Avenue caller asked for assistance for a 46-year-old man who was reported to be unconscious.

11:45 p.m., a West Hill Road caller reported criminal mischief.

Sunday at 11:22 a.m., a caller from Winter Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 11:07 a.m., one person was reported arrested following a report of a traffic complaint by a caller from Academy Street.

LITCHFIELD

Sunday at 3:16 p.m., a Porter Park Lane caller reported an assault.

MONMOUTH

Saturday at 8:29 a.m., a crash involving injury was reported at South Monmouth and Cobbossee Roads.

READFIELD

Sunday at 6:09 p.m., a Main Street caller requested deputies provide assistance to rescue personnel.

SIDNEY

Sunday at 7:45 p.m., one person was reported arrested following a report of a motor vehicle accident from a Tiffany Road caller.

WINTHROP

Friday at 5:47 p.m., a Pamela Drive caller reported a traffic hazard.

Sunday at 10:31 a.m., a Main Street caller reported a suspicious person/circumstance.

8:14 p.m., a caller from Annabessacook Road reported an overdose.

Monday at 1:18 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported a suspicious person/circumstance.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 12:54 p.m., Jesse Boyd Burns, 38, of Augusta, was arrested by a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputy on two charges of violation of conditions of release.

Sunday at 2:13 p.m., Joshua L. Graves, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating condition of release. The arrest followed a report of criminal trespass by a Western Avenue caller.

MANCHESTER

Sunday at 7:53 p.m., Joseph Roger Quirion, 28, was arrested by a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a fight that came from a Prescott Road caller.

