LEWISTON — The next state Democratic Party convention will be held in Lewiston.

Sen. Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, said Monday it will mean more than 1,000 delegates and others will descend on the city for two nights and three days next May.

Because they’ll be staying in nearby hotels and eating at restaurants in the community, he said it ought to boost the city’s economy and visibility.

The convention will be held from May 18 to 20 at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The convention will offer Democratic candidates for governor and the U.S. Congress a platform shortly before the June primary, at which voters will select which of the hopefuls will appear on the general election ballot in 2018.

The party last held a state convention in Lewiston in 2010.

“It’s a great honor to host our convention again,” Libby said.

Rebecca Swanson Conrad, president of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, thanked party officials during a Monday press conference for picking the community for the convention.

She said they’re choosing a great city that’s doing well in promoting itself statewide and beyond.

“Our region is a central locale for statewide gatherings,” she said. “We hope that the delegates will arrive early and stay after to enjoy all of our recreational and cultural activities as well as our hotels, varied restaurants and local breweries.”

Auburn mayoral hopeful Adam Lee said the convention will provide “a chance to show off” the revitalization efforts in both Lewiston and Auburn. Elaine Makas, the chair of the Androscoggin County Democrats, said delegates had a good time eight years ago exploring the city’s restaurants and businesses.

“Now we have even more,” she said.

Mike Cain, the general manager of the Colisee, said everyone is “pretty excited to host this convention again.”

He said it will have a big economic impact on the city and the venue as well.

The party holds statewide conventions every two years. Its plans call for shifting them among Portland, Bangor, Augusta and Lewiston so that each community hosts a gathering every eight years.

