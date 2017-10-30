AUGUSTA — The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Campaign Practices on Monday unanimously rejected a request to postpone any potential action against backers of the York County casino referendum effort.

The commission then went into a closed-door executive session to determine what financial information collected from those financing the ballot question campaign, including Miami real estate developer Lisa Scott, would be made public. The information could be released Tuesday, when the commission is scheduled to take up the investigation during a day-long public meeting.

Lisa Scott is the sister of Shawn Scott, the casino entrepreneur behind the referendum. The proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot would give Shawn Scott or his Nevada-based company, Capital 7, the exclusive right to apply for a state casino license to build the facility at a yet-to-be-identified location in York County.

Shawn Scott won voter approval to add slots to Bangor’s struggling horse track in 2003, bringing Maine the first of its two casinos. He then sold those rights to Penn National – which still operates what is now Hollywood Casino – for $51 million as regulators scrutinized his businesses and associates.

The license for a casino in southern Maine could be worth up to $200 million, state officials have said.

Lisa Scott pumped $4.5 million dollars into a two-year effort to gather enough voter signatures in Maine to place the question on the ballot. She ultimately formed four different ballot questions committees, including Horseracing Jobs Fairness, another in her own name and two others named for businesses she heads. All of the entities that she created either loaned or donated money to the petition effort while also accepting loans and donations from other businesses with ties to Shawn Scott.

But, in late August as scrutiny intensified, Lisa Scott announced she was stepping away from the casino effort. A subsequent political action committee, Progress for Maine, was formed and has since spent an additional $4.3 million trying to convince voters to support the ballot measure. The ballot question committees and the PAC all have ties to a network of companies that stretch across the country and around the globe.

Combined, the separate PACs and ballot question committees have spent close to $9 million on the ballot question for a casino, an effort that started in 2015. Maine voters in recent years have voted on at least five different casino questions, rejecting all but two of them since 2003.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are calling for reform to the state’s citizen’s initiative process and have said the casino campaign is a “case study” for how easily Maine’s citizen’s initiative process can be “hijacked” by special interests – in the case of the casino for the benefit of a single company or individual.

Attorneys for Lisa Scott and attorneys for the political action committee Progress for Maine requested that the ethics committee delay its decision on any enforcement action until after voters decide the ballot question on November 7. The commission members rejected that request.

The ethic commission’s executive director, Jonathan Wayne, said the commission intends to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and would take testimony from Lisa Scott and Augusta-based lobbyist Cheryl Timberlake, who served as the treasurer for one of the ballot question committees set up by Lisa Scott.

“The commission may reach a decision on whether some of the parties were late in registering and filing campaign finance reports in 2016, or the commissioners may schedule a decision for another day,” Wayne wrote.

Earlier this year, Lisa Scott’s attorneys rejected subpoenas from the commission, but later agreed to produce access to her private financial records provided records unrelated to the campaign in Maine were kept confidential. The commission, which usually releases information in advance the findings of its staff, has so far withheld recommendations that will be discussed and voted on by the commission on Tuesday.

Under Maine law, the committees set up by Lisa Scott could face a maximum fine equal to the amount spent by the committees that was misreported or reported late – which means as much as $4.3 million. The largest fine ever issued by the commission, which has jurisdiction over the state’s campaign finance laws, is just under $60,000.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 713-6720 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

