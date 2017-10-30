More than 326,000 Maine homes are without power Monday morning following a powerful wind and rain storm – exceeding the peak number of power outages reported during the historic Ice Storm of 1998.

It could take multiple days to fully restore power, according to Gail Rice, spokeswoman for Central Maine Power Co.

The storm, with high wind gusts and driving rain, has affected rail service and closed roads and schools across southern Maine.

The National Weather Service issued a warning that “extremely dangerous” flooding was possible across the western mountains Monday morning. The worst of the wind was expected to hit Maine for several hours Monday morning. A wind gust of 69 mph was recorded in Portland just after 6 a.m.

In Portland, a car parked on Mellen Street was crushed by a falling tree. Police in Cumberland reported the rear of a van stopped in traffic was damaged when a tree came down, but the occupants were uninjured.

The number of customers without power has risen quickly throughout the morning, exceeding 326,000 by 9 a.m., according to Central Maine Power. Hardest hit is Cumberland County, where more than 85,000 customers are without power. About 64,000 outages are reported in York County.

During the Ice Storm of 1998, the peak number of outages was estimated at 270,000, with a total of 360,000 customers affected during the course of the storm.

Rice said Central Maine Power does not yet have an estimate of the number of broken poles or data about the extend of the damage because crews are still assessing the situation.

“Our current priorities are making downed wires safe and restoring/maintaining service to critical facilities such as hospitals, public safety facilities and shelter locations,” Rice said in an email.

Emergency officials report downed trees and live wires in many roads across the area, setting up for a slow and difficult morning commute as drivers find alternative routes around closed roads.

Gov. Paul LePage issued a message to residents Monday morning urging them to stay safe as they travel in stormy conditions, particularly as they approach intersections or high profile vehicles that may be influenced by strong wind gusts. Maine Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm as it passes through the state and is coordinating with other agencies to respond.

A fallen tree on the tracks has put train service on hold. The Amtrak Downeaster train 680 has been canceled and officials will make determinations about other scheduled trains as conditions change.

Schools in Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, Wells and Sanford are closed for the day. Other public school closures include SAD 71 and 75. The University of Southern Maine is closed and Southern Maine Community College has canceled classes before noon. Bath city offices are closed because of the storm.

A high wind warning is in effect until 11 a.m. The weather service predicts that by the time the storm ends Monday afternoon cities and towns throughout Maine could end up with between 1½ and 3½ inches of rain.

A tractor-trailer was reported to be on its side near exit 5 northbound on 295 in Portland around 7 a.m., causing significant delays during the commute. The crash was cleared before 9 a.m.

Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the strongest wind gusts were being recorded around 6:30 a.m., but winds should die down within a couple hours. Top wind gusts were 69 mph in Portland, 47 mph in Sanford and 53 mph in Augusta.

“There could be some damage to roofs, maybe some damage to chimneys,” Hawley said. “We have had our fair share of outages to confirm it’s been windy.”

A band of heavy rain moved through Portland shortly before 7 a.m. Hawley said the heaviest rain ended by 8 a.m., but there will be showers off and on throughout the day.

In Portland’s Deering Highlands neighborhood, a large tree came down at about 6 a.m., bringing down power lines on Beacon Street near Longfellow Street. A power line was on fire on Beacon Street and Central Maine Power officials were redirecting traffic for more than two hours while it continued to burn. At about 8, the Portland Fire Department arrived, but had to leave to deal with higher priority calls elsewhere in the city, the CMP representative said.

In Brunswick, classes at Bowdoin were delayed until at least 10 a.m. because of power outages. Two large trees fell in the middle of campus. Professor Barry Logan stopped near the fallen trees to talk with a group of professors and noted that at least one of the massive oaks still had its leaves.

“Shallow roots,” he said. “It’s what we’re always saying.”

Bowdoin College crews were also busy clearing a half-dozen tall pine trees that had blown down, including one that blocked part of College Street. Two blocks away on McClellan Avenue, a black BMW lay crushed under the weight of a silver maple limb that came down around 5 a.m., narrowly missing a house, according to neighbors.

The historic 1794 Shaker Meetinghouse in New Gloucester was hit by one of multiple trees that toppled in Shaker Village.

Staff Writers Noel Gallagher and Mary Pols contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.

