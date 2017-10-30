IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 10:37 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Meadow Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 4:23 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Brook Falls Road.

4:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Brook Falls Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 4:19 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

9:17 p.m., theft was reported on Franklin Avenue.

Monday at 5:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 9:36 a.m., vandalism was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunnewell Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 11:28 a.m., threatening was reported on Windfall Lane.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 3:55 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on East Madrid Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:18 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:55 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:05 p.m., a hazmat incident was reported on South Factory Street.

1:31 p.m., theft was reported on Sandy Lane.

2:42 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

5:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Alder Street.

7:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Road.

9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Back Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:59 p.m., fraud was reported at Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

1:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Celtics Drive.

2:27 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Grove Street.

2:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

3:21 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Green Street.

4:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:33 p.m., a report of a disturbance led to an arrest on High Street.

5:41 p.m., a fight call led to an arrest on King Street.

5:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

6:49 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Bert Street.

2:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

7:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Lithgow Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:16 p.m., Craig A. Johnson, 56, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:41 p.m., James L. Beaulieu II, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault.

6:25 p.m., Daniel J. Reyes, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

7:49 p.m., Christian J. Roney, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:55 p.m., Jesse Pedro Anderson, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on probation hold.

