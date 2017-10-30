The storm that tore across Maine overnight brought high winds to much of the Northeast, and once again, the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire may have experienced the worst of it.

The observatory, site of some of the world’s worst weather, says it recorded a 130 mph wind gust during the storm. Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast at more than 6,200 feet, once held the world record for the fastest wind gust at 231 mph in 1934.

The National Weather Service says a gust of 82 mph was recorded in Mashpee on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The strongest gust in Maine clocked in at 69 mph in Portland.

