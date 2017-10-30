SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Aug. 14-18, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Donald L. Bessey, 67, of Norridgewock, found not guilty of two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Dec. 21, 2016, in Norridgewock.

Deborah Ames, 42, of Solon, operating while license suspended or revoked June 1, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Luann R. Armstrong, 33, of Madison, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Sierra D. Bailey, 19, of Fairfield, hindering apprehension or prosecution June 11, 2017, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jonathan R. Bouchard, 56, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in St. Albans; $100 fine.

Travis S. Boyer, 20, of Smithfield, minor possessing liquor June 11, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Craig A. Breingan, 32, of Solon, operating under the influence June 24, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Walter Bright, 39, of Anson, littering May 27, 2017, in Anson; $50 fine.

Joshua Brown, 28, of Westbrook, violating condition of release June 6, 2017, in Pittsfield; $250 fine.

Jason W. Burnham, 43, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order June 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Nicole Carter, 45, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise April 22, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Kyle A. Chase, 19, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without a license June 26, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Derek L. Cooley, 28, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 17, 2016, in Palmyra; $500 fine.

Crystal M. Cordice, 36, of Hartland, keeping unlicensed dog May 7, 2017, in Hartland; $50 fine; allowing dog to be at large May 7, 2017, in Hartland; $50 fine.

Michael T. Coulombe, 33, of Weare, New Hampshire, operating under the influence Jan. 28, 2017, in Jackman; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Marc Henri Courtemanche Jr., 40, of Athens, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine; violating condition of release June 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; unconditional discharge.

Pauline D. Craft, 40, of Canaan, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Aug. 30, 2014, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Samantha R. Cresoe, 24, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license June 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Mark E. Cunningham, 34, of Fairfield, operating under the influence July 3, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Donald S. Delong, 52, no town of residence listed, operating ATV on public way July 21, 2017, in New Portland; $100 fine.

Jeffrey M. Doucette, 42, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence June 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Kyle Dugas, no date of birth listed, of Skowhegan, littering June 28, 2017, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

Andrew C. Erickson, 36, of West Boylston, Massachusetts, allowing minor to operating PWC in violation July 2, 2017, in Moscow; $100 fine.

Savanna Esty, 18, of Norridgewock, assault Dec. 3, 2016, in Canaan, dismissed.

David Fiorentino, 34, of Dudley, Massachusetts, operating without safety equipment July 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Justin E. Flaherty, 28, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, violating fishing rule July 2, 2017, in T1-R1 NBKP; $100 fine.

Zachary Fletcher, 21, of Madison, littering June 22, 2017, in Madison; $25 fine.

Kasey E. Galligan, 47, of Natick, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license July 2, 2017, no town listed; $100 fine.

David E. Garceau, 32, of Brighton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Herbert Saturn Giandrea III, 30, of West Gardiner, operating ATV on public way July 2, 2017, in Solon; $100 fine.

Michael M. Gilbert, 26, of Skowhegan, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Katie J. Gillespi, 33, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence May 31, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Joseph Greenleaf, 27, of Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 1, 2017, in St. Albans; 48-hour jail sentence.

Whitney A. Hall, 28, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked March 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Raelyn Hamilton, 35, of Jackman, keeping unlicensed dog June 20, 2017, in Jackman; $50 fine; failure to license a dog, same date and town, dismissed.

Gregory A. Harmon Jr., 21, of Denmark, operating without safety equipment July 2, 2017, in Hartland; $100 fine.

Adrianne G. Hart, 19, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license June 12, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Eric A. Hatfield, 30, of Bingham, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 23, 2017, in Bingham, dismissed.

Michelle L. Holt, 27, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license July 2, 2017, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Jeremy Jacques, 47, of Embden, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 7, 2017, in Embden; $100 fine; fishing without valid license July 7, 2017, in Embden; $100 fine.

Howard W. King, 59, of Solon, operating vehicle without license June 15, 2017, in Madison; $150 fine.

Gerard Landry, 50, of North Anson, attaching false plates April 24, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked July 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

David Lane, 66, of Winslow, violating requirements for numbers, stickers, July 1, 2017, in Embden; $100 fine.

Mark F. Leboeuf, 56, of Benton, operating without safety equipment July 9, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Blaine A. Lee, 40, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Aug. 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Brandon S. Lewis, 34, of Vassalboro, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 28, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Abigail Liberty, 20, of Sidney, operating while license suspended or revoked April 30, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Krista Lizak, 46, of Cornville, allowing dog to be at large June 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

Alex M. Lopriore, 52, of Medford, Massachusetts, operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 2, 2017, in Hartland; $200 fine.

Sean Maher, 59, of St. Albans, operating under the influence July 13, 2017, no town listed; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Anthony C. Mascioli, 34, of Skowhegan, theft by receiving stolen property April 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Craig McDougal, 50, of St. Albans, operating unregistered ATV July 4, 2017, in St. Albans; $200 fine.

Danny J. Medearis, 24, of Madison, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 4, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine; operating vehicle without license July 4, 2017, in Madison; $150 fine.

Caleb E. Morin, 20, of Cornville, use of drug paraphernalia June 28, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Dave Norton, 59, of Middleboro, Massachusetts, failing to display ATV registration numbers July 4, 2017, in Cambridge; $100 fine.

Keith A. Paul, 20, of Cornville, minor possessing liquor June 11, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Kelly A. Peterson, 43, of Madison, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 6, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Brian R. Pottle, 51, of Augusta, failing to stop for an officer May 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; 15-day jail sentence.

Kevin L. Rhode, 27, of Solon, violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Aug. 10, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

Danny L. Rogers, 58, of Raymond, operating watercraft under influence over 21 July 2, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine.

Aaron J. Sargent, 40, of Madison, fishing without valid license June 10, 2017, in Dead River Township; $100 fine.

Randy Sargent, 37, of Fairfield, fishing without valid license June 10, 2017, in Dead River Township; $100 fine; violating suspended or revoked license June 10, 2017, in Dead River Township; $200 fine.

Nicole Jean Scribner, 34, of Windsor, operating under the influence April 7, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, same date and town, dismissed.

Jared Adam Snell, 37, of Madison, operating under the influence May 28, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Tracey L. Steward, 51, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release May 31, 2017, in Skowhegan; seven-day jail sentence.

Henry W. Stratton II, 24, of St. Albans, permitting unlawful use Sept. 4, 2016, in Palmyra; $250 fine; operating/permitting operation unregistered motorboat July 6, 2017, in St. Albans; $200 fine.

Ryan Tanner, 40, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence June 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Adam R. Towle, 19, of Skowhegan, fishing without valid license June 28, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Wilton Turcotte, 36, of Skowhegan, domestic violence assault July 24, 2017, in Madison; 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two year probation.

Alan W. Tydlacka, 48, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license June 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Andrew F. Walker, 58, of Canaan, fishing without valid license June 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Brian J. Warger, 27, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence May 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked June 24, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Natanis Whitney, 18, of Anson, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Kenneth E. Whitt, 60, of Clinton, fishing without valid license June 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine; operating without safety equipment June 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Kerry Lee Wilber, 54, of Harmony, operating unregistered ATV July 26, 2017, in Harmony; $200 fine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.