FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon’s final talk of the fall season is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Thomas Auditorium in Preble Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington. Jeremy M. Bell, the River and Coastal Restoration Program Director for The Nature Conservancy in Maine, will talk about the ecology of dam removal. He is experienced with small dam removal projects within the state.

Small dam removal has been controversial, and consideration of removal of the Weeks Mills dam in West Farmington is no exception. The Atlantic Salmon Foundation would like to remove the dam to aid the repopulation of Atlantic salmon to the stream waters above the dam.

Attendees can hear the pros and cons of such a project through a look at similar projects which have taken place in other parts of this state. The talk will center on the ecologic changes expected with dam removal so that people can be better informed about the project proposed for this area.

Bell has more than 17 years of experience as a restoration ecologist and project manager and is the strategy lead for river and coastal restoration for The Conservancy in Maine. He has helped secure more than $14 million in federal grant funds and has successfully implemented more than two dozen projects in Washington state, Massachusetts and Maine. In 2013, he received a Gulf of Maine Council Visionary Award for his work restoring coastal wetlands in Massachusetts.

For more information, email Kate Clark at [email protected]

