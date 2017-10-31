AUGUSTA — A benefit spaghetti luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Fitzgerald Cummings American Legion Post 2, 294 Capital St. Extension.

Music/karaoke will be provided by The Good Life Karaoke with Robin and Chas and friends. The American Legion Auxiliary event is to raise money for the hurricane victims in Florida and Texas.

Tickets are available for a minimum $7 donation and can be purchased between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Post 2.

For more information, email Soraya Umphrey, president American Legion Auxiliary, Fitzgerald Cummings Post 2, American Legion, at [email protected].

