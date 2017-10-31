Brunswick police on Tuesday released the names of drivers killed in two recent crashes.

Police say Katherine Rand, 78, of Brunswick, died Monday night when her car crashed head-on into another vehicle while she was driving the wrong way on Route 1. She died at the scene. Two adults from the other vehicle were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and a teenager was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unknown injuries.

Matthew Stevens, 32, of Topsham, died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Police say the pickup truck Stevens was driving crashed onto its left side in a wooded area at the intersection of Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road. He died at the scene.

