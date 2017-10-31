Tens of thousands of people in central Maine were still without power on Tuesday, as power companies worked to restore power after a storm that a meteorologist called “unprecedented,” even as officials predicted localized river flooding shouldn’t be as bad as initially expected.

The powerful storm that swept through Maine on Monday left roads covered with downed trees, power lines and debris. The strong winds, which gusted to 70 mph in Augusta, even peeled back pieces of roof in some areas.

Jesse Hamilton cleans up a downed tree that hit one of his cars, narrowly missing his home on Sawyer Street in Waterville on Monday. Staff file photo by Michael G. Seamans

Some school districts closed certain schools due to power outages again on Tuesday, while a selectman and a school official in Oakland-based Regional School Unit 18 disagreed about what was the best thing to do for children in Rome.

The widespread damage was “unprecedented,” according to meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service office in Gray.

“It was a significant event in the fact that it was very widespread damage, as far as the wind goes,” he said.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 62,000 customers in Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset counties were still without power.

The Carrabassett River in North Anson crested at 17.71 feet at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Hawley said, which is 2.71 feet above the flood stage. In Skowhegan, the Kennebec River went just above the flood stage and somewhat flooded the area of the Two Rivers Campground, he said.

It’s possible that the Kennebec River, which is still rising, will reach the flood stage or spill over it by Tuesday afternoon, though Hawley said it would most likely just flood low-lying parking lots.

Rainfall was relatively low in the central Maine area following the storm. The Augusta State Airport record 1.6 inches and Harmony reported 1.61 inches.

In Winslow, South Reynolds Road and Eames Road are two of the hardest hit areas in town, and both had their barricades improperly removed overnight, according to the public works director. Officials have again closed the South Reynolds Road, which still has low-hanging wires.

Paul Fongemie, Winslow public works director, suspects residents have been moving cones and barricades, risking their safety and possibly damaging cables in the road.

“It’s frustrating,” Fongemie said. “That’s why we put the cones out, to protect the public.”

People should never assume that a downed wire is de-energized, he said. An energized wire could damage a car or potentially hurt someone, he said. Also, if a phone or television cable gets run over by a car, it could get damaged and create more work for the companies.

Fongemie expects most of Winslow to be cleaned up by Wednesday, except for areas that still have trees on wires that need to be handled by CMP.

Meanwhile, officials in Rome are calling the school district’s decision to open its doors on Tuesday “negligent.”

In an email sent to school officials, Selectman Richard LaBelle wrote that the board was “very disappointed” to see that Regional School Unit 18 opened schools.

LaBelle described the damage in Rome as “wide-ranging and significant” in an interview Tuesday morning. Trees were uprooted and snapped, branches were down on lines and residents were using emergency shelters while power is out for 1,085 customers of 1,099.

“We have some of the most significant damage that anybody’s seen in the region,” he said. “Roads are blocked in large part or shut down in some instances.”

The Rome Board of Selectmen felt it wasn’t safe for buses to travel through the town, LaBelle said, but neither the selectmen nor the road commissioner were contacted by the school district. When asked if that is usually the protocol, LaBelle said he didn’t know as the town hadn’t seen damage like this since the ice storm in 1998.

“Buses rolled in Rome this morning and it was in unsafe conditions,” he said.

Superintendent Carl Gartley said school was held to ensure students had safe and warm places to stay after the storm.

“I am also aware that we have many parents who need to work. With no power at home and no day care available, many people rely on schools so that kids will not be left in difficult situations,” Gartley wrote in response to LaBelle.

Cancellations are always difficult decisions, Gartley said in an interview Tuesday. RSU 18’s schools in China as well as James H. Bean Elementary School in Sidney were closed Tuesday because of power outages.

While he said he’s “not sure it was the wrong decision” to hold school, he did not want to say it was the right one until he reviewed the experience with bus drivers and the transportation director later this week.

Gartley wouldn’t say whether he thought the town should have been contacted, as he didn’t know if that is the district’s typical protocol.

“I want to find out more information, I want to find out what is typical, I want to find out what went well,” he said, adding that he also wants “a good process where we communicate with all of the towns” and will work to improve communication with Rome.

Buses carrying Rome students arrived at nearby Belgrade Central School a few minutes late this morning and some had to take alternate routes, Gartley said, but “in general transportation seemed to go OK.”

Alternative Organizational Structure 92 and School Administrative District 49 also closed some of their schools in Vassalboro, Albion and Clinton due to power outages.

Central Maine Power Company expects to restore power to most customers by Saturday night, according to a Facebook post. More than 1,000 personnel, including tree clearing crews, have been working on the recovery, and the company expects 500 additional workers to arrive Wednesday from states as far away as Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

This is the largest number of outages the power company has seen since the historic ice storm in 1998, according to Gail Rice, CMP spokesperson. A recovery timeline is expected to be released later Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Gray was also watching flood levels for a number of central Maine rivers Monday, but most stayed below the flood stage, according to Hawley.

Madeline St. Amour

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

