China residents will decide three local referendum questions at the polls Nov. 7.

The first allows the town to spend $8,500 to build a fire pond off of the Neck Road where the fire departments would be able to fill tanker trucks from the pond. Now, the departments are forced to travel to reload their water, according to Town Manager Dan L’Heureux.

A small pond, which would be deepened and expanded, currently exists on the road. Neck Road landowners have already agreed to make the space available.

If the question passes, the town would start building the fire pond immediately and finish it before fall ends.

The town is also asking if voters would like to require all nonprofits that ask for town funds to submit their financial statements.

The select board has received more requests to donate to nonprofits in recent years, L’Heureux said. While some organizations independently submit their information to the board, some don’t. The town would like to be more consistent in its decisions and gather equal information from everyone.

“To be able to make the best judgment, you like to know what kind of financial condition the nonprofit is in,” L’Heureux said.

The final question asks whether the town will allow the select board to rent out tower space on the town’s communication tower.

The proposal comes from the town’s broadband committee, which is looking for ways to provide Internet access to all residents.

“We know that there are certain areas where it’s difficult to get that service,” L’Heureux said. The town would like to have the option of renting tower space to WiFi companies, which could potentially reach more remote areas with the tower.

Installing underground cables to bring cable and Internet to more people can be cost-prohibitive, he said, so the committee thought this may be a better option for the future.

