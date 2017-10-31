During a Creative After-School Arts workshop, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for “Once Upon a Mattress,” the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club musical. The workshop was led by Alder, RFA’s set designer. This is what CASA is all about: a community of artists making the world a beautiful place. CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected].
Community of artists work on set for ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ in Rangeley
Group attended workshop at RFA Lakeside Theater.
