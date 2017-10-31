During a Creative After-School Arts workshop, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for “Once Upon a Mattress,” the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club musical. The workshop was led by Alder, RFA’s set designer. This is what CASA is all about: a community of artists making the world a beautiful place. CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected].

During a Creative After-School Arts workshop participants, from left, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for [email protected]." />
During a Creative After-School Arts workshop participants, from left, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for "Once Upon a Mattress," the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club musical. The workshop was led by Alder, RFA's set designer. This is what CASA is all about: a community of artists making the world a beautiful place. CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected].
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →
Read or Post Comments