During a Creative After-School Arts workshop, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for “Once Upon a Mattress,” the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club musical. The workshop was led by Alder, RFA’s set designer. This is what CASA is all about: a community of artists making the world a beautiful place. CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected].

." /> During a Creative After-School Arts workshop participants, from left, Orion LaVallee, Anna Rose Ross, Janice Adler, Shirley Schrader and Lily Lavallee create a shared vision. They worked on the set for "Once Upon a Mattress," the upcoming Rangeley Lakes Regional School Drama Club musical. The workshop was led by Alder, RFA's set designer. This is what CASA is all about: a community of artists making the world a beautiful place. CASA offers a variety of workshops for students in grades 6-12 everyday after-school at the RFA Lakeside Theater. CASA has rolling registration, and students can attend every day or any day, so it can fit in with their other after-school commitments. For more information, call 864-5000 or email [email protected] [email protected] ." /> Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.