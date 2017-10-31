The former prosecutor who secured a conviction of Anthony H. Sanborn Jr. said Tuesday that she had no prior knowledge of vision problems on the part of the only eyewitness who said she saw Sanborn murder Jessica L. Briggs in 1989.

Pamela Ames, who was an assistant attorney general in 1992 when Sanborn was tried for Briggs’ murder, said from the stand Tuesday under questions by Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield, that she had no idea that Hope Cady, who was 13 at the time of the murder, had difficulty seeing.

The response came in the last exchange before Fairfield completed her direct examination of Ames, who is being cross-examined Tuesday afternoon by Assistant Attorney General Paul Rucha.

Sanborn, who was 16 at the time of the killing, is attempting to clear his name of the murder conviction, and has insisted that he did not kill his former girlfriend, who was also 16 when her body was recovered from Portland Harbor.

He was freed on bail in April after Cady recanted her trial testimony that she saw Sanborn and others corner Briggs on the pier before he stabbed her multiple times.

Fairfield also spent the morning quizzing Ames about the discovery process, in which the state is required to turn over its evidence to a defendant’s attorneys so they can prepare for trial.

At the heart of the case is whether police and prosecutors turned over all the documents that would have helped Sanborn in his defense – a requirement in jury trials since 1963. Through his lawyers, Sanborn is arguing that police and prosecutors pressured witnesses to implicate him and coerced others into testifying against him by threatening jail time.

In one instance, Ames explained how a series of three police reports about teenagers who knew Sanborn or Briggs were converted from first-person narratives to summaries. Ames and other witnesses have explained that for police to craft a typewritten first-person statement at the time in 1989 was a process that began with a detective’s handwritten notes that were converted into a handwritten report. The handwritten report was then handed off to a typist. Before the report could be turned over as evidence in the case, the witness had to meet again with detectives, read the typewritten report to make changes or corrections, and then sign the document.

The three reports discussed Tuesday were unsigned. Ames testified that for that reason they were converted to summaries that were then signed by detectives. Fairfield pointed that some details that tended to help Sanborn were omitted from the summarized versions – whether Sanborn had scratches on his face before or after the murder, and if so, on what side of his face they appeared.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.