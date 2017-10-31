AUGUSTA

Monday at 7:30 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Windsor Avenue.

7:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:20 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Western Avenue.

12:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Wilson Street.

12:45 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

12:47 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

3:56 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue.

4:37 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Bridge Street.

5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:35 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

BELGRADE Tuesday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.

GARDINER

Monday at 3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

HALLOWELL Monday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

MANCHESTER

Monday at 2:19 p.m., theft of gas was reported on Western Avenue.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 7:02 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Dismal Drive.

READFIELD

Monday at 12:20 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Luce Road.

WEST GARDINER Monday at 5:19 p.m., there was a traffic accident on High Street.

ARRESTS AUGUSTA Monday at 2:50 p.m., Alisha R. Spaulding, 32, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on Union Street.

