AUGUSTA
Monday at 7:30 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Windsor Avenue.
7:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
10:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
12:20 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Western Avenue.
12:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Wilson Street.
12:45 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.
12:47 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
3:56 p.m., there was a traffic accident on North Belfast Avenue.
4:37 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Bridge Street.
5:15 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:35 p.m., theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
BELGRADE Tuesday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 27.
GARDINER
Monday at 3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.
HALLOWELL Monday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
MANCHESTER
Monday at 2:19 p.m., theft of gas was reported on Western Avenue.
MONMOUTH
Monday at 7:02 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Dismal Drive.
READFIELD
Monday at 12:20 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Luce Road.
WEST GARDINER Monday at 5:19 p.m., there was a traffic accident on High Street.
ARRESTS AUGUSTA Monday at 2:50 p.m., Alisha R. Spaulding, 32, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on Union Street.