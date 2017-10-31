AUGUSTA — The treasurer for a committee that financed a $4.3 million petition drive to get a York County casino question on the Nov. 7 ballot told the state ethics board Tuesday that she never fully knew where the money was coming from.

Cheryl Timberlake, a political consultant and State House lobbyist, said she believed that Lisa Scott, a Miami real estate developer, was raising the funds from a network of investors, including some from as far away as Japan.

Shawn and Lisa Scott are the two major backers of the campaign to win voter approval to build a casino in York County. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

In sworn testimony to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices, Timberlake said she found out after the fact that the money was actually coming from Scott’s brother, Shawn Scott, and his businesses enterprises, which stretch from Las Vegas to Saipan.

The five-member commission, which oversees campaign finance disclosure law, voted in June to investigate the finances of Horseracing Jobs Fairness, the ballot question committee that Lisa Scott formed and that Timberlake served as treasurer. The commission’s inquiry is focused on identifying the true sources of the money for the campaign, and the committee’s failure to meet deadlines for filing campaign finance reports.

After the Horseracing Jobs Fairness committee missed filing deadlines and began having communications with the ethics staff, the campaign filed paperwork for three additional ballot question committees.

The campaign spent more than $4.3 million over two years to collect enough signatures from registered Maine voters to put a question on the ballot asking for approval of a casino for York County. The ballot measure prescribes that only one company, Shawn Scott’s Nevada-based Capital 7, could hold the license for that casino, were it approved.

Shawn Scott is an international gambling entrepreneur who won voter approval to add slot machines to Bangor’s struggling horse track in 2003, bringing Maine its first casino. Shawn Scott then sold those rights to Penn National – which still operates what is now Bangor’s successful Hollywood Casino – for $51 million as regulators scrutinized his businesses and associates.

A license for a casino in York County is estimated to be worth as much as $200 million.

In an unusual twist, the commission based most of its questioning in Tuesday’s public hearing on a report that the staff did not make public, citing its ongoing investigation. Certain documents generated by the investigation were made public, but sections of those documents were redacted to conceal information. The Portland Press Herald filed a Freedom of Access Act request for the report Tuesday, but there was no immediate response from the commission’s staff.

Timberlake underwent three hours of questioning from commission members, the panel’s staff attorney as well as from an attorney representing Lisa Scott, who was expected to testify later. Timberland spoke of her role in the campaign as treasurer but also repeatedly pointed out that she also worked for the Maine Harness and Horseman’s Association.

She said that a primary goal of the casino project was to generate revenue for the state’s foundering horse racing industry.

Timberlake, long a familiar figure in Maine lobbying circles, was also involved in a previous successful effort by Shawn Scott to bring slot machines to the Bangor Historic Raceway in 2003.

But she said Tuesday she was not privy to information behind the “corporate veil” of interrelated companies that stretched from Florida to Nevada to California and beyond, that were all funneling money into the campaign through Lisa Scott.

“Every wire transfer said, ‘Lisa Scott,’” Timberlake said. She also told the commission that while she learned in hindsight that Shawn Scott was funding the campaign she was not fully in the loop.

At the same time the Ethics Commission was holding it’s meeting, Shawn Scott held a press conference in Portland to tout the economic potential of the proposed casino. But Scott and his supporters also blamed the financial controversy almost entirely on Oxford Casino – one of two casinos already licensed to operate in Maine – and its parent company, Churchill Downs.

Asked about the concerns over who bankrolled the campaign, Scott said it’s always been clear that he was behind the ballot question because it is written in a way that only he or his companies can build the facility.

“So, I don’t think there has ever been a question,” Scott said in an interview after the press conference. “I think our opponents are trying to use this to try to develop a story where there’s really not one. If there’s a late filing, sure. Whatever the penalty, that’s fair enough. But at the end of the day, our company is referred to specifically in . . . the initiative language, so I don’t think there can be any lack of clarity from when it was first filed at the beginning.”

At the Ethics Commission hearing, Lisa Scott’s attorney, Bruce Merrill, pushed Timberlake in a series of questions, pointing to email messages she had sent to Lisa Scott that Merrill inferred showed Timberlake knew Shawn Scott was also involved in the financing.

Under state law the commission could vote Tuesday to fine the ballot question committee for violating state law by misreporting its campaign finances. The fine could go as high as $4.3 million – the amount inaccurately reported.

Some members of the Legislature have said the casino campaign is a “case study” in how Maine’s constitutionally prescribed process for getting questions on the ballot can be manipulated for private gain.

This story will be updated.

