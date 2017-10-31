The Maine Association of School Libraries recently hosted its fall conference at Camden Hills High School. Iris Eichenlaub, school librarian/integration specialist and the Knox Country Teacher of the Year, was the keynote speaker.

The day focused on examining the new Maine Effective Library Program Standards.

Jennifer Stanbro, library media specialist at Skillin Elementary School and the MASL Advocacy chairwoman, explained each of the three domains of the standards to the large group before librarians broke into grade-level groups to discuss them. Beth Fuller of Permabound Books gave a presentation about what is new in children’s and young adults literature during the lunch break, according to a news release from Debbie Gahm of the association.

In the afternoon, Susan Ballard, former president of the American Association of School Librarians, was presented with a check from the association in support of the association’s School Librarian Mentorship Program.

Following this, librarians could break into their grade-level groups to continue the discussion on standards, or hear a presentation from Ballard about the Master of Education with a specialty in K-12 Library Media Certification or as a K-12 Education Technology Integrator offered through Granite State College and Plymouth State University.

For more information, visit maslibraries.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.