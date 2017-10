IN AVON, Monday at 12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Salmon Hole Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 3:06 p.m., a scam was reported on Green Road.

8:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanderson Drive.

11:12 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN JAY, Monday at 11:56 a.m., a burglary was reported on East Jay Road.

12:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:28 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Ward Hill Road.

8:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 7:12 a.m., a fire was reported on Rome Road.

IN NEWPORT, Monday at 7:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Monday at 1:34 p.m., road flooding was reported on Katie Crotch Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 3:56 p.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Dartmouth Street.

7:49 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

10:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jones Street.

Tuesday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 1:28 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Quimby Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:09 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carey Lane.

1:16 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Front Place.

1:44 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Terrace.

1:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:02 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Terrace.

3:35 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.

4:55 p.m., a report of a disturbance led to an arrest at Head of Falls.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Waterville Commons.

7:04 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Poolers Park Way.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

Tuesday at 12:02 a.m., fraud was reported at McDonald’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kelsey Street.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:15 p.m., Derek P. Poirier, 36, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7:40 p.m., Charles J. Eldon Jr., 60, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditional release.

