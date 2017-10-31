U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin sent a letter to the head of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs Tuesday asking questions about why the VA Maine Healthcare-Systems Togus needed emergency power brought to the facility following Monday’s storm.

In a press release, Poliquin called it “unacceptable” that the backup power system apparently failed.

“Although yesterday’s storms in Maine and New England wreaked havoc on the entire region and left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power, it is unacceptable that a backup power plan at Togus would fail, if that indeed happened,” he wrote in the statement.

Nearly two-thirds of Maine was left without power after the wind storm caused widespread damage Monday morning. Roughly 484,000 customers were without power at the height of the outages, far exceeding the number of outages during the historic Ice Storm of 1998.

Poliquin, a Republican who represents the 2nd Congressional District and is a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, asked a series of questions in his letter, including:

• Did Togus call for outside backup power yesterday?

• If so, was there a plan in place for emergency power on site, and if so, why did that plan not succeed?

• Does Togus have adequate backup power?

• Is that power functional?

• Was the backup power onsite properly fueled?

• Is onsite backup power properly, and regularly, tested?

• If power was brought in from outside the facility did it arrive fast enough and did you experience patient complications prior to its arrival?

A Togus spokesman said he would respond shortly.

This story will be updated.

