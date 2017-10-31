Springtide Seaweed LLC of Sorrento and other farmed seaweed companies in Maine have come together to form the Maine Seaweed Exchange.

The Maine Seaweed Exchange was created to connect buyers and sellers of organic aquacultured seaweeds. The organization’s mission is to not only provide an “exchange based marketplace for buyers and sellers of seaweed,” but to develop products and distribution channels, as well as identify branding and marketing opportunities.

Right now the exchange has two levels of members: a sustaining member and a contract member. Sustaining members of the Maine Seaweed Exchange agree to sell all of their seaweed through the exchange and have a say in how the exchange does business, among other things.

Contract members agree to “buy or sell through the exchange on a limited or occasional basis.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.