Some Halloween-related events scheduled in central Maine for this evening have been postponed while others are happening as planned following widespread power outages and damage from Monday’s storm.

In Richmond, the town’s Halloween festival has been postponed from this evening until Friday night, according to Town Clerk Sharon Woodward. That festival is to include a trunk-or-treat on Front Street, a haunted house and camp fire.

As of late Tuesday morning, there was still no power at the Richmond town office.

“We can’t even get on Facebook” to update the town website, Woodward said. “But we’re not canceling Halloween; it’s rescheduled to Friday night.”

In Vassalboro, the Baptist Church is still planning on holding a trunk-or-treat even though the church itself is still without power, according to pastor Chris O’Grady.

“We have someone bringing in a generator,” O’Grady said. “It’s good outreach for us and some people may not be able to go out (trick-or-treating). Even if it’s just nine to 10 cars, it’s still worth it.”

Oakland is still holding its Halloween parade and trick-or-trunk event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Williams Elementary School, according to town employee Kathy Paradis. She said the event typically draws about 400 kids and their parents, and she thinks there may be more attending this evening because it’s more difficult to trick-or-treat on other streets that are either without power or have storm damage.

“Without power, people are looking for something,” Paradis said.

In Augusta, trick or treating is still happening tonight, according to the police department’s Facebook page. Police said they’d be posting later an update of “popular Halloween locations that still do not have power so they can be avoided.” In addition, police and other public safety officials will still hold a trunk-or -reat event this evening at the Augusta Civic Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Waterville, trick-or-treating is still planned at the popular Burleigh Street neighborhood, which has not lost power and is clear of storm debris, according to street resident and organizer Dana Sennett.

Some communities in southern Maine have also postponed Halloween events or had public officials suggest that people not go out trick-or-treating over safety concerns in the aftermath of the storm.

This story will be updated.

