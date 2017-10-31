The Journal of Sexual Medicine published a report in its November issue that correlates marijuana use with increased sexual activity.

The report was based on a survey of roughly 50,000 people and their frequency of sex and pot use over a four-week period.

Andre Sun and Michael Eisenberg, both physicians, said they were drawn to the study because of the increasing number of states legalizing recreational marijuana and the lack of study on sexual function and marijuana use.

The study revealed that among the 28,000 female survey respondents, those who didn’t use pot had sex on average six times over the four-week study period. Women who used pot on a daily basis had sex 7.1 times on average.

Among 23,000 male respondents, those who didn’t use pot had sex an average of 5.6 times over the four weeks and those who used pot daily had sex 6.9 times.

The report’s authors concluded: “A positive association between marijuana use and sexual frequency is seen in men and women across all demographic groups. Although reassuring, the effects of marijuana use on sexual function warrant further study.”

