LEWISTON — A transient charged in a Poland armed robbery last week was in court Monday.

Jordin Small, 18, appeared in 8th District Court where he was told he was facing a Class A felony charge of robbery, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Judge Maria Woodman provided Small with a court-appointed attorney and set his bail at $10,000 cash. His attorney can seek a bail hearing at a later date, Woodman said.

If Small were to post bail, he would be barred from having firearms and could be searched for them at random, she said. He also would be prohibited from having any contact with his three co-defendants who appeared in court last week on the same charge. He must also have no contact with the victim named in the complaint.

Because the charge is a felony, Small won’t enter a plea until or unless a grand jury were to hand up an indictment on that charge.

Small was arrested and charged Friday.

One day earlier, authorities investigated a report by Devon Bailey, 19, of 770 Empire Road in Poland that five people had come to his home, threatening him and his dog at gunpoint and robbing him.

In an affidavit, a detective at Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Small had been identified as the one who pulled a .357-caliber revolver from his waistband and pointed it at the head of the victim’s dog, threatening to shoot the animal.

Three teens involved in the robbery – Michaela Wagg, 19, of 401 Death Valley Road in Minot, her brother, Caleb Wagg, 18, of 94 Cross Road in Minot, and John Wright, 18, of 66 Constellation Drive in Auburn – appeared in court Oct. 27. Each was charged with Class A robbery, a felony crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Wright and both Waggs were held at Androscoggin County Jail on Friday, each in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $500 cash plus a contract with Maine Pretrial Services for supervised release. All were ordered to have no contact with each other. A condition of release was the prohibition of having a dangerous weapon for which they could be searched at random.

Bailey said he had been accused of having slashed vehicle tires, an allegation he denied.

As the group left the home, they took the Bailey’s cellphone, video game player and marijuana, including paraphernalia, the detective wrote.

Authorities said they are continuing to seek the fifth person identified in the group.

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.