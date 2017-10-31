Motorists faced continued traffic snarls in parts of Maine on Tuesday, with stoplights out and some roads closed as workers cleared debris and repaired damaged roads.

Many stoplights were dark because of Monday’s wind storm, as nearly 400,000 Mainers remained without power on Tuesday afternoon. Busy intersections became four-way-stops, with motorists waiting in long lines before getting their turn to pass through.

The outages also affected the Amtrak Downeaster, because the commuter train could not cross some roads without first having someone get off the train to stop traffic.

In Portland, the morning commute slowed to a crawl at some intersections as motorists made their way to work. It could be more of the same on the way home.

Portland Police Chief Michaul Sauschuck said police will assist with directing traffic when the need arises and depending on the resources.

“We did some traffic control work on Monday during rush hour at Washington and Veranda (streets) and Washington and Presumpscott, but those traffic signals are operational now. The Auburn Street and Park Avenue lights are still out. Stop signs have been deployed and we are monitoring it for now,” Sauschuck said.

Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said traffic problems are lower priorities at this point.

“It’s down the list of priorities given the issues we still have with trees down on power lines. People will need to use common sense and be patient until CMP can restore power,” Grondin said.

Ted Talbot, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, said hundreds of state workers were assisting CMP crews by clearing debris so that power company workers could do their jobs to restore power. Talbot said every light where there’s a power outage should be treated as a four-way stop.

“Everyone needs to come to a complete stop,” Talbot said. “Every stop should be treated as if there were a four-way stop sign.”

Talbot said storm debris on the interstates had been mostly cleared by Tuesday

At some heavily-used intersections, municipalities were putting up temporary stop signs to remind motorists.

“All intersections with traffic lights have stop signs installed on sandwich boards where they intersect with either Main Street or Route 1,” said Michael Morrill, Yarmouth police chief.

In Falmouth, municipal officials were dealing with not only power outages, but several road closures. Portions of Brook Road and Woodville Road, and all of Hadlock Road and Bartlett Way were closed as of Tuesday morning. Dale/East Ramsdell Street, Carroll Street and Hardy Road were partially closed.

Meanwhile, the Downeaster canceled rail service on Monday and for at least part of Tuesday between Boston and Brunswick because of power outages and downed trees.

When power is out at grade crossings, the train must stop so a conductor can get out and flag the train through the crossing.

The first three round trips of the Amtrak Downeaster between Portland and Boston scheduled for Tuesday were canceled because of power outages, but service could resume Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

